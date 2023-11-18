Colorado judge keeps Donald Trump on state’s primary ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press and Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Friday rejected an effort to keep former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, the latest blow to groups seeking to block his run for another term using a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment that prevents anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The lawsuit, brought by a left-leaning group on behalf of a group of Republican and independent Colorado voters, contended that Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ran afoul of the 14th Amendment.

The decision by District Judge Sarah B. Wallace is the third ruling in a little over a week against lawsuits seeking to knock Trump off the ballot by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Minnesota Supreme Court last week said Trump could remain on the primary ballot because political parties have sole choice over who appears, while a Michigan judge ruled that Congress is the proper forum for deciding whether Section 3 applies to Trump.

In her decision, Wallace said she found that the clause did not apply to Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash
First responders dispatched to mile post 12 on the westbound side of I-90 Wednesday night for a...
Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90
Dustin Trestik mugshot
Machesney Park man faces weapons, battery charges after reported strangling

Latest News

Fire Truck
$20K in damages estimated after Rockford garage fire
Across the nation, the United States Postal Inspection Service reports a significant increase...
Rising mail thefts nationwide concern mail carriers
President Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert gov. shutdown
President Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert gov. shutdown
Dogs in multiple states have been sickened by a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory...
Mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states