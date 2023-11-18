Cinnamon applesauce sold at Schuncks, Dollar Tree recalled

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. WanaBana previously recalled all lots and expiration dates of its apple cinnamon fruit puree.(Source: FDA)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns consumers of an FDA recall of cinnamon applesauce pouches with elevated levels of lead.

At least one confirmed case of lead poisoning in Illinois and a total of 34 nationwide have been linked to the product, which was sold at chains like Schnucks and Dollar Tree under the brand names WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks.

Lot numbers and UPC codes can be found on the recall advisory issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Those who’ve come in contact with elevated lead levels may not show any symptoms or could show nonspecific symptoms like headaches, abdominal pain or vomiting.

Anyone who has purchased the products should dispose of it immediately or return it for a refund.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash
First responders dispatched to mile post 12 on the westbound side of I-90 Wednesday night for a...
Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90
Dustin Trestik mugshot
Machesney Park man faces weapons, battery charges after reported strangling

Latest News

Assembly at Meridian Junior High School
Meridian Junior High thanks our veterans with heartwarming tributes
Fire Truck
$20K in damages estimated after Rockford garage fire
Across the nation, the United States Postal Inspection Service reports a significant increase...
Rising mail thefts nationwide concern mail carriers
Photo of First at Four host Kayleigh Randle (left) and State Representative Maurice West...
Rep. Maurice West discusses new medical licensing bill, reveals 2024 campaign