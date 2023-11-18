Amboy is the undefeated I8FA state champions

The second state title in program history
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amboy Clippers look for redemption after falling in the 8-player title game last season. The only thing standing in their way was Ridgewood.

The Clippers take the 8-player Championship convincingly 74-22. The Clippers are the undefeated state champions. Bringing the state trophy back to Amboy for their second state title in program history.

