$20K in damages estimated after Rockford garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Friday at a Rockford home causing at least $20,000 in damages.

Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Solitude Drive for a call about a structure fire.

The first arriving engine reported smoke and fire coming from the attached garage. Crews were able to safely rescue a family dog from the residence and quickly extinguish the fire.

No residents or firefighters were hurt during the incident.

