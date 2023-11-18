$20K in damages estimated after Rockford garage fire
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Friday at a Rockford home causing at least $20,000 in damages.
Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Solitude Drive for a call about a structure fire.
The first arriving engine reported smoke and fire coming from the attached garage. Crews were able to safely rescue a family dog from the residence and quickly extinguish the fire.
No residents or firefighters were hurt during the incident.
