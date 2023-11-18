$20K in damages estimated after Rockford garage fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Friday at a Rockford home causing at least $20,000 in damages.

Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Solitude Drive for a call about a structure fire.

The first arriving engine reported smoke and fire coming from the attached garage. Crews were able to safely rescue a family dog from the residence and quickly extinguish the fire.

No residents or firefighters were hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash
First responders dispatched to mile post 12 on the westbound side of I-90 Wednesday night for a...
Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90
Dustin Trestik mugshot
Machesney Park man faces weapons, battery charges after reported strangling

Latest News

Across the nation, the United States Postal Inspection Service reports a significant increase...
Rising mail thefts nationwide concern mail carriers
Photo of First at Four host Kayleigh Randle (left) and State Representative Maurice West...
Rep. Maurice West discusses new medical licensing bill, reveals 2024 campaign
Groundbreaking event at future site of Willis Senior Lofts
Future site of Willis Senior Lofts in Rochelle breaks ground Friday
Burlington Coat Factory opens new Rockford location
Burlington Coat Factory moves to new Rockford location