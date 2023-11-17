Woman injured in overnight Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Friday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Fairview Boulevard; that’s on Rockford’s east side.

Details are limited surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, and the extent of the woman’s injuries is not known at this time.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

