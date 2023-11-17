Turning Seasonable This Weekend

Much Cooler Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny and much cooler today. Highs will reach the upper 40′s. Clear and down to 28 degrees tonight. Low 50′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Middle 50′s on Sunday with Mostly sunny skies. Rain showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to low 40′s. COLD Wednesday and Thursday next week with highs around 30 degrees and lows in the upper teens.

