Shooting Friday morning leaves one man injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Friday morning caused one man to be hospitalized.

Rockford Police reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m., saying it happened in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street, on the west side of Rockford.

The man has at least one gunshot wound, but it’s not known how severe his injuries are.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

