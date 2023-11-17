Santa visits the stateline: A list of events

The big man suits up to touchdown in the stateline
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Get your Christmas list ready! Santa is making his way to a location near you:

Santa arrives at CherryVale Mall

Weekdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve

Friday Nov. 17 through Dec. 24 at CherryVale Mall, 7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford

Brunch with Santa in Roscoe

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Founders Park, 4562 Hononegah Rd., Roscoe

Saturday with Santa at Kegel Harley-Davidson

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave., Rockford

Williams Tree Farm Santa Visits

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 18 at Williams Tree Farm, 4661 Yale Bridge Rd., Rockton

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa in Roscoe

3 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at Kids Spot, 9135 N. Second St., Roscoe

Skate with Santa in Janesville. Wis.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., Janesville

Janesville Jolly Jingle

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2 at Hedberg Public Library

Downtown Sterling Christmas Walk

5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 in Downtown Sterling

Breakfast with Santa in Belvidere

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at The Rivers Edge Rec Center, 1151 W. Locust St., Belvidere

Santa’s Arrival in Galena

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25 at 123 North Commerce St., Galena

