Overnight Rockford shooting puts one woman in the hospital

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Friday.

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Fairview on the East side of Rockford.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She is in critical condition at a hospital but is stable.

Witnesses say someone in a darker-colored car was talking to the woman, shot her and drove off.

