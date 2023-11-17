Hoffman House Catering adds location in Janesville

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Following an increased demand for catering services in the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin area, Hoffman House Catering opens up a newly renovated facility.

President Michael Prosser says the business wanted to expand given the need for more catering options locally and their new location at 2030 Center Ave. in Janesville is exactly what they needed. Hoffman House catered 1,000 events at its Rockford location next to the Holiday Inn on E. State St. last year. Now Prosser hopes its Janesville facility can double that number in the next five years.

“We were here in Janesville from 1971 until the 90s. Now we’re back, which is great. I love this area; I love this region. We’re back to be a part of the community and do what we can to grow our business too,” says Prosser.

