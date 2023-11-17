Future site of Willis Senior Lofts in Rochelle breaks ground Friday

Groundbreaking event at future site of Willis Senior Lofts
Groundbreaking event at future site of Willis Senior Lofts(Forrest Nelson | WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) hosts their groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 410 Willis Ave. where the Willis Senior Lofts will be built.

Willis Senior Lofts will have sixty high-quality and affordable units for lower-income seniors in Rochelle.

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows, Congressman Darin LaHood, LAC Senior Vice President for Development Russell Condas, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner Hume An and Assistant Director of Client Services for Illinois Housing Development Authority Linda Brace speak at the event.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

