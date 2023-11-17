Friday morning shooting in Rockford; one hurt, one arrested

By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Friday, Nov. 17 sends one man to the hospital, one woman arrested.

Rockford police say the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street, on the west side of Rockford.

The man, 29, was seen lying in the road after being shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses say the shooting was the result of an argument with a woman. She has been identified as Arianna Hawkins, 26. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

