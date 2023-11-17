DeKalb man faces child sexual abuse, assault charges

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb man faces felony charges after a report of child sexual abuse made Nov. 6.

Thomas Lenker, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges stem from a report made by a mom about her 11-year-old child. The report stated Lenker forced the child to perform sexually explicit acts on one occasion in April 2023.

During an investigation, police learned of multiple instances of sexual abuse involving Lenker.

He is due in DeKalb County court on Nov. 27.

