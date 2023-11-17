Bengals QB Joe Burrow will miss rest of season

After exiting in Thursday’s primetime matchup Burrow requires surgery
Joe Burrow to miss rest of season
Joe Burrow to miss rest of season(ZUMA / MGN | WIFR)
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ill. (WIFR) - Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist, head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday.

Burrow exited in the second quarter in the Bengal’s primetime matchup between conference foe, the Baltimore Ravens. During half-time, Burrow was ruled out, but after further testing, it was reported as more serious and that it would require surgery.

He was picked number one overall in the 2020 draft by Cincinnati. Over the last two seasons, he went on to lead them to back-to-back AFC North Division titles along with two straight AFC Championship appearances. On top of that, the one-time Pro Bowler led the Bengals to the Superbowl in his second season.

Jake Browning will replace Burrow as the starting QB.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash
First responders dispatched to mile post 12 on the westbound side of I-90 Wednesday night for a...
Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90
Dustin Trestik mugshot
Machesney Park man faces weapons, battery charges after reported strangling

Latest News

Amboy gears up for second straight state championship game
Amboy gears up for second straight state championship game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card could become most expensive baseball card ever sold
Rockford, Beloit men’s basketball go down to the wire in stateline showdown
Rockford, Beloit men’s basketball go down to the wire in stateline showdown