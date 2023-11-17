Bengals QB Joe Burrow will miss rest of season

CINCINNATI, Ill. (WIFR) - Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist, head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday.

Burrow exited in the second quarter in the Bengal’s primetime matchup between conference foe, the Baltimore Ravens. During half-time, Burrow was ruled out, but after further testing, it was reported as more serious and that it would require surgery.

He was picked number one overall in the 2020 draft by Cincinnati. Over the last two seasons, he went on to lead them to back-to-back AFC North Division titles along with two straight AFC Championship appearances. On top of that, the one-time Pro Bowler led the Bengals to the Superbowl in his second season.

Jake Browning will replace Burrow as the starting QB.

