Amboy gears up for second straight state championship game

The Clippers take on Ridgewood for the 8-player title
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - This time last year the Amboy Clippers found themselves in a similar situation to the one they are in, prepping for their biggest game of the year...the state championship.

Last season their year came to an end in the state championship game with a heartbreaking loss 44-36. “That hurt a lot, honestly you dream of that moment since you’re a kid,” Senior tight end Vincent Zembruski said.

This feeling has stayed fresh in their minds. From day one of training camp the final score has been written on the mirrors of their weight room to serve as a reminder. The team says they’ve used it as motivation from the day last season ended. “It definitely motivated us all season”, Senior Brennan Blaine said.

Senior running back Quinn Leddlernan added on how last season’s devastating loss was a motivator for their season. “Our mentality was to handle it the best we can and go pay-by-play and our motto this year has always been 1-0, and that same as this week, 1-0.

The Clippers are the undefeated two-seed, having dominated on both sides of the ball. Averaging over 50 points per game and only allowing more than one touchdown in a game three times this season.

Their toughest test of the season came against Ridgewood in a 48-42 win in week five and the teams will face off once again on Friday, this time with a title on the line. “They had a really good trap play that kept working us and they ran that really heavily and we couldn’t really get the hang of it. We have a good game plan in place and we’ll be able to get the hang of that play,” said Zembruski.

Come Friday, they’re eager to make sure the story ends differently this year.

“Couldn’t get it done last year, but we got it this year. We got a second chance at it and most people don’t get to say that,” Zembruski said.

“This year we want to make sure to finish,” Blaine said.

“Hopefully we get to come out on top this time,” Leddlernan said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at N. Perryville, Spring Brook Roads
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
Rockford Walmart temporarily closes after electrical fire
First responders dispatched to mile post 12 on the westbound side of I-90 Wednesday night for a...
Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card could become most expensive baseball card ever sold
Rockford, Beloit men’s basketball go down to the wire in stateline showdown
Rockford, Beloit men’s basketball go down to the wire in stateline showdown
NIU Athletics holds ‘passing of the collar’ ceremony as they retire Mission II, introduce...
NIU Athletics holds ‘passing of the collar’ ceremony as they retire Mission II, introduce Mission III