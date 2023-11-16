Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash

By Lauren Strauss and Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s office has named the woman who died Tuesday after a crash at Perryville and Spring Brook roads.

Julie Hodgkinson, 60, died at the hospital after she needed to be extricated from her vehicle.

According to investigators, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hodgkinson was southbound on N. Perryville Rd. and was trying to turn left onto Spring Brook Rd. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. According to the coroner’s office, witnesses told police the light was green for north and southbound traffic. The intersection was shut down for hours as crews cleared the scene.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash.

