Semi-truck rollover on I-90 backs up traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists headed westbound on I-90 should expect delays Wednesday after a semi-truck roll over.

First responders dispatched just after 8 p.m. to mile post 12 westbound for aid. Traffic is moving through the area, but both left lanes are blocked.

No word yet on if anyone is hurt.

Drivers headed through the area should consider alternate routes.

I-90 Westbound - CRASH - West of E. Riverside Rd - MP 12.0 UPDATED LOCATION - 2 left lanes blocked of 3 — Tollway Trip 90 (@I_90_Tollway) November 16, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

