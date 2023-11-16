Semi-truck rollover on I-90 backs up traffic

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists headed westbound on I-90 should expect delays Wednesday after a semi-truck roll over.

First responders dispatched just after 8 p.m. to mile post 12 westbound for aid. Traffic is moving through the area, but both left lanes are blocked.

No word yet on if anyone is hurt.

Drivers headed through the area should consider alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

