Rockford Starbucks employees strike on one of the most profitable days of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Baristas and shift supervisors at Starbucks are on strike during one of the coffee shops’ most profitable days of the year, Red Cup Day.

Thursday, Nov. 16 is Starbucks’ famous red cup day; a day where customers who order a holiday beverage receive a free reusable red cup. Customers who bring the cup back to a Starbucks store will receive a 10-cent discount on their order and rewards in the app. Red Cup Day is one of Starbucks’ most profitable days of the year.

At 3001 N. Perryville Rd., Baristas from the Starbucks Workers United join the “Red Cup Rebellion” Thursday to strike and demand a contract.

Ideally, we would like Starbucks to pay attention and realize that we’re kind of serious about it and we’re hitting them where it hurts which is the profits. We would really like a contract at the end of the day. We would like them to sit down with us and actually deal with the problem they’ve caused.

