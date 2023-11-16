Rockford Starbucks employees strike on one of the most profitable days of the year
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Baristas and shift supervisors at Starbucks are on strike during one of the coffee shops’ most profitable days of the year, Red Cup Day.
Thursday, Nov. 16 is Starbucks’ famous red cup day; a day where customers who order a holiday beverage receive a free reusable red cup. Customers who bring the cup back to a Starbucks store will receive a 10-cent discount on their order and rewards in the app. Red Cup Day is one of Starbucks’ most profitable days of the year.
At 3001 N. Perryville Rd., Baristas from the Starbucks Workers United join the “Red Cup Rebellion” Thursday to strike and demand a contract.
