Rock Valley College to host International lifestyle showcase

Rock Valley College
Rock Valley College(wifr)
By Brea Walters
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College’s Multicultural Club presents the 18th annual International Showcase 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday Nov. 17.

This showcase is a celebration of multicultural dance, music, art, history, and lifestyle. The event will be located at Rock Valley College in the Education Resource Center Preforming Arts Room.

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served.

