Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police District 15 are investigating a rollover crash after it blocked traffic Wednesday night on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

First responders dispatched just after 8 p.m. to mile marker 12 westbound for aid.

Troopers tell 23 News the driver suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

Traffic was able to move slowly through the area while crews had two lanes blocked during the incident. All lanes we reopen by 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at N. Perryville, Spring Brook Roads
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville
Rockford Walmart temporarily closes after electrical fire
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Generic Unemployment Rates
Illinois unemployment rate up, payroll jobs decrease
Allegiant announces new Nashville flight path from RFD
Allegiant announces new Nashville flight path from RFD
Woman killed in Rockford crash Tuesday
Woman identified in deadly Perryville and Spring Brook crash
Dustin Trestik mugshot
Machesney Park man faces weapons, battery charges after reported strangling
Two lanes blocked on I-90 after rollover crash
Two lanes blocked on I-90 after rollover crash