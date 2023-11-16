Investigation underway after semi-truck rollover on I-90

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police District 15 are investigating a rollover crash after it blocked traffic Wednesday night on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

First responders dispatched just after 8 p.m. to mile marker 12 westbound for aid.

Troopers tell 23 News the driver suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

Traffic was able to move slowly through the area while crews had two lanes blocked during the incident. All lanes we reopen by 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.