ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds with south winds 5 - 15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. Highs this afternoon in the middle 60′s. Scattered light rain showers tonight with lows in the upper 30′s. Cooler tomorrow with highs where they should be in the upper 40′s. Right around 50 for the weekend and Sunny.

