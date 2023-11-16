Flags to be lowered in honor of Chicago firefighter

ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker orders all covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly flags at half-staff this weekend.

The flag lowering is to honor Chicago firefighter and EMT Andrew ‘Drew’ Price who fell through a roof down a light shaft and died in the line of duty.

Price was fighting a fire at a four-story building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

American and Illinois flags will be lowered from sunrise, Friday, Nov. 17., until sundown, Monday, Nov. 20.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.