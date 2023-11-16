Flags to be lowered in honor of Chicago firefighter

This is to honor the remembrance of Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician Andrew ‘Drew’...
By Brea Walters
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker orders all covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly flags at half-staff this weekend.

The flag lowering is to honor Chicago firefighter and EMT Andrew ‘Drew’ Price who fell through a roof down a light shaft and died in the line of duty.

Price was fighting a fire at a four-story building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

American and Illinois flags will be lowered from sunrise, Friday, Nov. 17., until sundown, Monday, Nov. 20.

