Belvidere Police Department to hand out free turkeys Thursday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers with the Belvidere Police Department will hand out free turkeys the Thursday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The drive through turkey drive starts at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in the 300 block of E. Menominee St.

One turkey is available per vehicle, and the department plans to pass out more than 120 turkeys.

Donations are possible through the department’s Feed The Need food drive.

