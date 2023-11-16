Allegiant announces new flight path from Rockford to Nashville

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Starting next spring, stateliners can fly non-stop to Nashville.

Allegiant air announced new flight paths that will take travelers from Chicago Rockford International airport to Nashville International Airport. This comes on top of 11 other new routes available for flyers in other cities across the country. The flights will begin on May 16 of next year.

In celebration of the new routes Allegiant has announced prices will begin as low as $49 for one-way tickets.

