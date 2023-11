ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman, 63, is dead following a crash in Rockford Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Roads. Rockford Police shut down the intersection for a number of hours to investigate and clear the scene. There’s no word on what caused the crash.

The intersection is now back open.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.