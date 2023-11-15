Winnebago County house fire claims three pets, displaces family

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A family is displaced Tuesday night and mourning the loss of three pets after a house fire in Winnebago County.

First responders dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Briargate Road for a call about a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the kitchen of the single-level home.

Family members were able to safely escape and save their two dogs, but three cats did not survive.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities say it started in the kitchen.

The family is unable to return home Tuesday because of heavy smoke and water damage. Blackhawk and New Milford fire chief Jonathon Trail says estimated damages are unknown at this time, but the kitchen is considered a total loss.

