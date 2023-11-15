Statement released regarding Greater Freeport Partnership budget cuts

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders addressed Wednesday the recent City Council vote to cut funding in half for the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Andrea Schultz Winter, executive director of the Greater Freeport Partnership and Rob Boyer, City Manager, released a joint statement:

“The Greater Freeport Partnership and the City of Freeport are currently engaged in a collaborative effort to formulate a comprehensive plan for the 2024 agreement. This collaboration signifies a mutual commitment to enhancing our strategic partnership and refocusing our joint efforts on key priorities that will benefit the Freeport community. As part of this process, both entities are diligently working together to address past challenges and identify new opportunities for growth and development. The aim is to ensure that the 2024 agreement reflects a shared vision and sets a clear, actionable roadmap for our collective efforts in the upcoming year. To keep our members informed of these developments, the Greater Freeport Partnership and the City will continue to provide key insights into the progress of our discussions and highlight the main areas of focus for the new agreement and subsequent funding. Future communication will demonstrate transparency in our proceedings and reaffirm our dedication as a partner with the City of Freeport. We appreciate the collaboration between agencies as both work toward the betterment of our community. A forthcoming agreement, funding model, and the associated communication will provide a significant step forward in our collective endeavors and lay a strong foundation for a prosperous future for the City of Freeport and Stephenson County.”