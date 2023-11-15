Seasonal events light up the stateline

(WIFR) - Christmas is right around the corner. Many of the cities in the stateline have ways of celebrating here’s a list:

Winnebago County

Pecatonica - Pecatonica’s Merry Main Street

1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday Dec. 9, Main Street between Fifth and Second streets. Hosted by the Pecatonica Women’s Club. Santa and Grinch visits, trackless train rides, games, vendors, Christmas tree lighting, parade, and more.

Christmas Walk

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Dec. 9, on Main Street. Tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. with a lighted parade after, carolers and more.

Rockton - Annual Rockton Christmas Walk Pub Crawl

7 p.m. - 11:45 p.m., Friday Dec. 1. Grab your friends, family and tackiest holiday garb and hit up downtown Rockton.

Rockford - Stroll on State

2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, in downtown Rockford. The free community event in downtown Rockford features a parade, fireworks, tree lighting, musical performances and surprise visits from Santa!

Put the Spooky Back into Christmas

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2, Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 211 N. Main in Rockford. A number of authors, artists and artisans will be paying tribute to the tradition of spooky stories and Christmas time. This event is free to attend.

The Village of Machesney Park and City of Loves Park - Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade

5:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 19, at Loves Park City Hall. The parade will end at the Machesney Town Center where Mayor Johnson will light the village’s Christmas tree.

Boone County

Poplar Grove - Christmas Tree Lighting and Celebration

4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 200 N. Hill Street, Poplar Grove, Ill. Hot dogs, chips, popcorn, apple cider donuts, hot drinks will be available. Activities include carriage rides, crafts and visiting Santa.

Stephenson County

Freeport - Sensory Friendly Santa Visits

Dec. 2 and 3, 3515 S. Baileyville Rd, Freeport, Ill., 61032. There are 30-minute windows for each family. To schedule an appointment, visit calendly.com/sensoryfriendlysanta , and click on Sensory Friendly Santa.

Dakota - Cookies with Santa

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, Dakota Community Hall.

Light Up Dakota

This is a Christmas light contest for homes within the Village of Dakota, decorations must be completed before Dec. 4., voting will be Dec. 4 - 8., Dakota High School Art Club will be judging, and winners will be announced at Cookies with Santa on Dec. 9.

Ogle/Lee counties

Stillman Valley - Cardinal Community Christmas

4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa will be at Ladders of Learning, there will be a craft show in the gym of Meridian Junior High School and decorated trees at Stillman Bank.

Oregon - Oregon’s Candlelight Walk

3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, in downtown Oregon, IL.

Rock County

Janesville - Rock County Historical Society’s (RCHS) annual Holiday Tree Show

Nov. 24 until Dec. 30, 440 N. Jackson St. in Janesville. More than 100 decorated trees will fill the Lincoln-Tallman Museum.

Janesville’s Jolly Jingle

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-3, downtown Janesville.

Check back often for updates. If you see a missing event or an update needed for the list, email us at news@wifr.com.

