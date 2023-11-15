Rockford Family Peace Center awarded $200K to expand services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Family Peace Center is awarded $200,000 from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board, which is expected to help fund a staff expansion and reduce wait lists, which are often backed up for months at a time.

In 2020, 21% of U.S. adults experienced a mental health condition. After the COVID-19 pandemic, depressive symptoms increased worldwide by 28% and anxiety disorders grew by 25%, according to Forbes Health.

Since the lockdown, the demand for mental health counseling has increased dramatically.

KP Counseling owner and clinical supervisor Kevin Polky says there are a few possibilities that has led to increased wait times for counseling.

“When it comes to services, those are definitely much more congested,” Polky said. “Sometimes it has to do with what specialty you’re looking for, if it’s addiction services or grief services. It also may have to do with how is the counseling being paid for. Is it through state insurance? There may be a longer wait than commercial insurance.”

He says even if wait lists are long, reach out for help, no matter how hard it seems. He says taking the first step to better your mental health is a big part of your journey for improvement.

NAMI Northern Illinois executive director Danielle Angileri says it is not only the stateline facing the issue.

“The demand far exceeds the means that we have, which I think is nationwide. But that’s why different programs are trying to fill the gaps I think. That’s what NAMI does, so the pure support, trying to step in and relieve some stressors,” Angileri said. “It’s a huge step to take and everyone needs help sometimes.”

The funding will also assist the Family Peace Center training and care coordinator, who is tasked with creating accessible wellness opportunities to domestic and sexual assault survivors. The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board receives funding from a half-cent sales tax, which was passed by county residents in 2020.

