Rock N Roll Institute starts up new winter music camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter break can be tough for parents with no break from the kids and limited ways to entertain them. Luckily, The Rock N Roll Institute in the Forest City is holding a new winter camp for kids and young adults.

23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth welcomed the Institute’s Camp Director, Kevin Schwitters, on the show, to talk about the camp, and the possible scholarships parents can apply for.

To learn more about the camps, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.