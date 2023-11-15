Dollar General armed robbery suspect reportedly shoots self after chase

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Video surveillance shows the suspect allegedly point a black handgun at the cashier of the store, on the 500 block of Main Street, in Orfordville, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect drove off in a silver four-door sedan.

The Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect was a larger white man and is about 6′2″ tall. He was described as wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a neon yellow shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing sunglasses and a face mask, the Sheriff’s Office added.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery, officials said.

It is unknown what direction the man went. The Sheriff’s Office’s report did not include what was stolen from the store.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office reported that they engaged in a pursuit with an Orfordville armed robbery suspect just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The pursuit came to a halt in the City of Monroe, where the driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at police officers before turning it on himself and firing.

The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office said EMS officials attempted to save the man’s life, but he ultimately died at the scene. The Green County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation for the man. No law enforcement fired their weapons during the confrontation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

NBC15 has reached out to Rock County Sheriff’s Office to verify the deceased man is the same suspect allegedly involved in the Dollar General armed robbery.

