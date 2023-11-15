Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is Thursday, when customers can get a free reusable holiday cup with their order.

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.

That includes holiday drinks like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte.

Starbucks said its fall seasonal drinks are also included in the promotion, so you can still get your Pumpkin Spice Latte and receive the free cup.

Here is the full list of drinks included in the promotion:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks said the red cup giveaway is available however you order, including in person, on the Starbucks app, or through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

If you bring back your reusable cup for your next orders, you’ll receive $0.10 off and 25 bonus stars as a Starbucks Rewards member.

