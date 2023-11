ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies with highs in the middle 60′s. Mainly clear tonight with the lower 40′s. Back to the 60′s tomorrow with more sunshine. Shower chances late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Cooler for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Slight rain chances the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.