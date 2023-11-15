Midway Village Museum opens exhibit dedicated to Rockford’s history

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum opened up a new exhibit last Thursday that showcases all of the unique and eccentric things about the city of Rockford.

Luke Fredrickson whose the marketing director for Midway Village says this museum offers a variety of items like the history behind the Sock Monkey that was created in Rockford by Nelson’s Knitting Company, the well-known champion Rockford Peaches and the story of the Ziock building.

This exhibit is located at the Tower Kitchen & Bar at the Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Hotel.

