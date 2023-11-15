Freeport teen accused of bringing gun to public library

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old student faces charges that he brought a gun into the Freeport Public Library.

Police say on Tuesday, the teen posted pictures and videos of himself on social media holding the weapon and making references about a school.

Officers initially responded to Freeport High School, but they later learned he was at the public library, 100 E. Douglas St.

When they arrived, police say the teen had a metal BB gun - which resembled a semiautomatic pistol - in his coat. He was taken into custody and released to a parent.

Freeport police say this is an isolated incident, and the Freeport Public Library is safe.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.