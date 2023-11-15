Expect lane closures as construction begins on Broadway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The north side of Broadway at 25th, 26th, 27th, 29th, 30th streets and Widergren will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 20. Drivers should use 24th, 28th and 31st streets to turn on to Broadway.

The closures are part of the Broadway Road Diet project which will narrow Broadway from 22nd Street to Eastgate Parkway. The project’s goal is to minimize speeding and provide better aid to pedestrians walking on Broadway.

Local residents will have full access to their homes, business, mail service, trash removal and emergency services. Drivers should expect major delays while going through construction.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.