City of Rockford shares reminders for snow season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Public Works department is busy preparing for the upcoming snow season, and touched on some reminders Wednesday to help motorists prepare for how to park during a Snow Emergency declaration.

The city will launch a pilot program this season to remove snow from alleys during a Snow Emergency. Residential roads will be prioritized over alleys.

Odd/Even parking goes into effect during each Snow Emergency declaration to make room for plows to safely maneuver.

On odd number calendar days, vehicles should park on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses.

On even number calendar days, vehicles should park on the side of the street with even numbered addresses.

Cars must be moved to the appropriate side of the street each morning by 8 a.m.

In cases of streets with “No Parking” signs on one side, the Snow Emergency declaration allows you to park legally in the restricted area while it is in effect.

ADA designated on-street parking requires ADA placards at all times, including a Snow Emergency declairation.

Parking tickets up to $60 will be issued for vehicles in violation the Snow Emergency parking requirement.

To stay up to date on the latest information during winter weather, check the city’s website or the Snow Hotline at 779-348-7260.

