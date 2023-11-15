Beloit City Council President announces she won’t run for re-election

Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The president seat on Beloit’s City Council will soon open up, as Regina Dunkin announces she won’t run for re-election.

Dunkin has served on the council for eight years, with four of those as president. She is also the community relations coordinator for Beloit Health System and is the first black woman to serve as Beloit’s City Council President.

“Thank you to my family and the entire City of Beloit for your ongoing support over the last eight years,” President Dunkin said. “I am confident that the city will continue to move forward for the betterment of our residents.”

Four seats are available for the 2024-2026 term. Candidates interested in running can begin circulating nomination papers on December 1, 2023. They must collect at least 100 valid signatures for ballot access. Those papers must be submitted by January 2, 2024.

Election day is April 2, 2024. More information is available here.

