Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

