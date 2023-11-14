Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts
The camp starts on December 26
Rock N Roll Institute Camp