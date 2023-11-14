Unseasonable warmth going nowhere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re nearing the midway point in the month of November, a time at which it’s harder and harder to see 60°+ temperatures.

Don’t tell that to Mother Nature though, as she treated the Stateline to its third 60°+ temperature of the month Monday, and there are still milder days to come! Despite having fallen all the way down to 28° Monday morning, the day’s full sunshine was enough to propel Rockford to a 62° high temperature in the afternoon.

We’ll fall off quickly in the temperature department once again overnight, eventually to around 31° by early Tuesday morning. Assuming a similar spread from morning to low to afternoon high temperature to Monday’s, it’d be prudent to project temperatures reaching the middle 60s by Tuesday afternoon, especially considering we’ll add a southerly wind to the full complement of sunshine that’s again expected. Our forecast calls for a 65° high temperature Tuesday, which is nearly 20° above normal, but in no danger of reaching the record of 73°.

The beat will go on Wednesday, as the sun goes nowhere and a southwesterly wind strengthens. Another 65° is forecast for Wednesday, which would come closer to the record of 69° for November 15, but will fall just a hair short.

Despite there being considerably more cloud cover around, Thursday’s likely to be the mildest day of the bunch, reaching a high of 66°. This is thanks to the fact we’ll start out with temperatures in the 40s Thursday morning, giving us less ground to cover in the warming process.

A cold front will swing through Thursday night, sending us our next, and really our only chance for rain this workweek. Should it rain, and it’s far from a guarantee to do so, amounts would be on the very light side.

Of greater impact will be the significant drop-off in our temperatures Friday. Despite sunshine returning in all its glory Friday, temperatures now appear unlikely to get out of the 40s. With that said, though, the 49° high temperature forecast for Friday still comes in a few degrees above normal.

Gazing ahead at the weekend, all signs point to it being another winner. Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 50s both days.

There’s growing evidence of a pattern change into next week, which happens to be Thanksgiving week. While near to slightly above normal temperatures may continue into the week’s early stages, all signs point toward an intrusion of colder air by midweek. Wednesday’s forecast calls for high temperatures of just 40°, while the forecast for Thanksgiving suggests a seasonable 42° will occur. More importantly, though, both days appear to be dry.

