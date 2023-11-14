Stephenson County’s Walnut Acres could lose its management company

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County’s Walnut Acres could say goodbye to its management company after a budget meeting Monday night.

Transactional Care Management has been working with Walnut Acres Nursing home, a long-term care facility in Stephenson County, for about a year and a half trying to get the nursing home back on its feet. TCM may be removed by nights end which could result in the longest running retirement home in the county shutting down altogether.

“They will be making a motion to fire our management company, Transitional Care Management, TCM,” said Jim Hart whose on the Stephenson County Board, “We are operating in the black and anyone who disagrees with that is not reading the financial statements.”

“We don’t want the board to let their contract lapse which is what they would probably do. It’s not that we’d fire them the following day, we just wouldn’t renew their contract which is up at the end of the year,” said Hart. “So the goal is to not let that happen because that would be absolutely detrimental to the nursing home.”

Hart says after all TCM has done trying to save Walnut Acres, the county’s plan to remove the company would do more harm than good. County Board President Scott Helms disagrees saying TCM has not held up its end and is actually costing the county and other companies more money.

“On a weekly basis notifications, termination notices from vendors who want to get paid. We just don’t have the cash on hand to pay them,” said Helms.

“The county board should not be managing our county nursing home. So it angers me when I hear things like ‘we need to sell it to a company that knows how to do it,’” Hart explains, “This nursing home supports our Medicaid population and they’re people that don’t think Medicaid should not be helping these people. Virtually everyone in a nursing home ends up on Medicaid.”

Hart also says the county cut a check for services connected with Walnut Acres prior to January, which is the last time TCM was paid.

“Literally they were just paid $100,000 through the month of October so to sit here and say they have not been paid since January is just a lie. TCM is not even coming out and saying that,” said Helms.

Helms says the majority of the board is frustrated that TCM cannot get to cash flow and this is the reason why the county has not paid vendors such as therapy services, food and staffing agencies.

“If the voters of Stephenson County want to sell their county nursing home and they go to a ballot and that’s what they decided in a referendum.” said Hart.

Hart says the vote to terminate TCM’s contract is already on the agenda even though the motion to remove the company never went through the Stephenson County Nursing committee last week.

