Roscoe father describes rescue after apartment explosion

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Roscoe father and his two toddlers were jarred from their sleep early Sunday morning after Trevor Klett says a gas leak in their apartment building sent their home up in flames.

Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District dispatched to help with the building fire.

“The other night we woke up to, literally, it sounded like a bomb went off,” Klett recalls, father to Kylo and Myla and tenant of the apartment. “The first thing I did was run into their room to check on them. The fire department showed up right away and they actually had broken my door, so we were trying to come out as they were coming in.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal with Harlem-Roscoe’s assistance, but Klett says he knows the problem and has been trying to solve it for months.

“We’ve lived here over a year, and I’ve called Nicor probably about three times, because we’ve smelled gas. You know, they always say that they fix it or whatever, I mean, I don’t know,” said Klett. “I was told that if this wall wouldn’t have blown out, and instead, would have blown up that we probably wouldn’t be here.”

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief John Bergeron says it’s important to get furnaces and chimneys checked as residents turn on the heat for the winter.

“Know your fire escape plan and practice it. You know, we go through the all the schools with the kids and all that and practice it with them. It’s imperative at home to have one also. Once you exit the building, do not go back in for any reason, not pets, anything like that,” said Bergeron.

Bergeron says if you smell gas in your home, call 9-1-1. Police will call the gas company for you while they check for any damage or malfunction.

The Kletts are also searching for their cat, Loki, who went missing during the incident.

A GoFundMe page is active for the Klett family, who is displaced since the explosion.

