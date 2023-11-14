Rockford’s Christmas tree installed, ready for lights

23 News at Noon
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members gathered outside the BMO Center Tuesday to watch the annual installation of Rockford’s Christmas tree.

Crews from Tree Care Enterprises were on-site at 7 a.m. at 545 Sandra Lane to chop down and transport the tree downtown.

Around 8 a.m., a police escort led the tree transport crew to the installation site, winding through downtown. The caravan avoids roads with hanging wires and lights.

At 9 a.m., Rockford’s Christmas tree got a trimming and was installed on the corner of Main and Elm Streets.

It will be lit at 6 p.m. on Stroll on State Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

Rockford Christmas Tree arrives
Rockford Christmas Tree arrives
Rockford Christmas Tree arrives
Rockford Christmas Tree arrives
Janesville Police Chief David Moore will work a dual position as head of the police department...
Janesville Police bust alleged prostitution operation
$200k awarded to Rockford’s Family Peace Center