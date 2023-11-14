Rockford’s Christmas tree installed, ready for lights
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members gathered outside the BMO Center Tuesday to watch the annual installation of Rockford’s Christmas tree.
Crews from Tree Care Enterprises were on-site at 7 a.m. at 545 Sandra Lane to chop down and transport the tree downtown.
Around 8 a.m., a police escort led the tree transport crew to the installation site, winding through downtown. The caravan avoids roads with hanging wires and lights.
At 9 a.m., Rockford’s Christmas tree got a trimming and was installed on the corner of Main and Elm Streets.
It will be lit at 6 p.m. on Stroll on State Saturday.
