Rockford’s Christmas tree installed, ready for lights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members gathered outside the BMO Center Tuesday to watch the annual installation of Rockford’s Christmas tree.

Crews from Tree Care Enterprises were on-site at 7 a.m. at 545 Sandra Lane to chop down and transport the tree downtown.

Around 8 a.m., a police escort led the tree transport crew to the installation site, winding through downtown. The caravan avoids roads with hanging wires and lights.

At 9 a.m., Rockford’s Christmas tree got a trimming and was installed on the corner of Main and Elm Streets.

It will be lit at 6 p.m. on Stroll on State Saturday.

