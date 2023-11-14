Rockford is approaching record breaking warmth tomorrow

By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This warmth has been quite the gift as temperatures have been around 15 degrees above average. Today continues that trend as highs will be in the mid-60s aided by a strong 20 mph southerly wind with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine will be abundant this afternoon.
Overnight tonight a few clouds roll in giving us partly cloudy skies. That helps with our lows as we will only get down to lower 40s.

Tonight a few clouds enter our region with lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday is the day we could potentially break a record. The record for November 15, is 69° set in 1990. Our highs will be in the middle to upper 60s which approach our records. I don’t think we will break it but I think we’ll come within a few degrees. Sunshine continues it’s bright trend.

Tomorrow will be warm and sunny
Wednesday night we will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday is the last day we expect the heat to be with us. Highs are in the mid-60s with breezy conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph from the south. We will have sunshine to start our day but clouds make their way in as we head into dinner time.

Thursday our winds will be gusty as some reach 35 mph. Sunshine and warmth remain
Thursday night a cold front rolls into the Stateline providing our first bit of precipitation in quite some time. The cold front will drop lows to the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front makes it's way into the Stateline Thursday evening bringing rain chances
Once the cold front makes it’s pass our temperatures return to around average for Friday and the weekend.

