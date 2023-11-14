$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Rochelle

Love’s Travel Center, 400 Steward Rd. in Rochelle, sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket...
Love’s Travel Center, 400 Steward Rd. in Rochelle, sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket on November 13.(Illinois Lottery)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Someone in the stateline could have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold Monday night in Rochelle.

The lucky customer at the Love’s Travel Stop, 400 Steward Rd., matched all five numbers, 24-33-35-37-42, to win the million dollar prize.

In a news release from the Illinois Lottery, Love’s Travel Stop manager Wade Embree said he hoped the winner was one of their regular customers.

“Rochelle isn’t a huge town, we have a population of just over 9,000,” Embree said. “Since we opened, residents here have done a fantastic job supporting our store. We are grateful to be located in such a kind and caring community.”

The Love’s Travel Stop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. When asked what the gas station plans to do with the bonus, Embree said “I’m sure we will put that bonus to good use, making some updates and improvements to our store.”

More than 13,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the Monday, November 13 Powerball drawing. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, November 15 at 9:59 p.m (CT). The jackpot up for grabs is an estimated $255 million.

