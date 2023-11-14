List of stateline businesses open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving 2023(tcw-wflx)
By Brea Walters
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
(WIFR) - Sometimes you don’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving. Or maybe you are hosting dinner and need some last minute items.

In any case, here’s a list of stores and restaurants open for the holiday:

Stores

  • Gray’s Foods - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1630 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107.
  • Woodmans - Open until 2 p.m., 3155 Mcfarland Rd, Rockford, IL 61114.
  • Sullivans - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., 703 N Elida St, Winnebago, IL 61088.

Restaurants

  • Hoffman House - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7550 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108.
  • Stockholm Inn - Buffet 11 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., 2420 Charles St, Rockford, IL 61108.
  • Greenfire - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6795 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114.
  • Stone Eagle - Buffet 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 6445 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108.
  • Franchescos Ristorante - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107.
  • Thunder Bay Grille - Buffet 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7652 Potawatomi Trl, Rockford, IL 61107.
  • Ciminos Little Italy - Brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 421 Challenge St, Freeport, IL 61032.

Fast Food

  • Starbucks - Hours based on location., 3001 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114.
  • McDonalds - Hours based on location., 420 S Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61108.
  • Wendys - Hours based on location., 1110 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61104.

Check back often for updates. If you see a store missing or an update needed for the list, email us at news@wifr.com.

