Lena woman dies in Stephenson County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities name a 55-year-old Lena woman who died Monday in a Stephenson County car crash.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in the area of E. Angle Road and N. Afolkey Road in Dakota.

Authorities say Wendy Williams was on N. Afolkey Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Honda Pilot in the southbound lane.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Freeport, has not been identified by authorities, but she was taken airlifted to a Rockford-area hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the Honda Pilot, a 19-year-old male from Freeport, received minor injuries in the crash.

While the cause is under investigation, an autopsy for Williams is scheduled Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

The camp starts on December 26
Rock N Roll Institute Camp
Road Closure
Expect delays on Mulford Road in Rockford
Keith Country Day to host 'Rock and Roll' camp during winter break
Keith Country Day to host 'Rock and Roll' camp during winter break
Love’s Travel Center, 400 Steward Rd. in Rochelle, sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Rochelle