Lena woman dies in Stephenson County crash

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities name a 55-year-old Lena woman who died Monday in a Stephenson County car crash.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in the area of E. Angle Road and N. Afolkey Road in Dakota.

Authorities say Wendy Williams was on N. Afolkey Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Honda Pilot in the southbound lane.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from Freeport, has not been identified by authorities, but she was taken airlifted to a Rockford-area hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the Honda Pilot, a 19-year-old male from Freeport, received minor injuries in the crash.

While the cause is under investigation, an autopsy for Williams is scheduled Wednesday.

