Janesville Police bust alleged prostitution operation

Janesville Police Chief David Moore will work a dual position as head of the police department and as interim city manager.
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three people were arrested in Janesville for allegedly running a prostitution operation.

Janesville Police made the arrests on October 26, finding the suspects at a vacant home. The investigation was a joint effort with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The three suspects were processed then released.

