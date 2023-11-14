Janesville Police bust alleged prostitution operation
Published: Nov. 14, 2023
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three people were arrested in Janesville for allegedly running a prostitution operation.
Janesville Police made the arrests on October 26, finding the suspects at a vacant home. The investigation was a joint effort with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
The three suspects were processed then released.
