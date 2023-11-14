Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

Tyler Lee Barnett's family says he is missing from a Carnival cruise ship.
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli defense officials agree to allow fuel into Gaza for humanitarian purposes
After a decision from the Freeport City Council, the Greater Freeport Partnership fears how...
Greater Freeport Partnership faces potentially terminal budget cuts
After a decision from the Freeport City Council, the Greater Freeport Partnership fears how...
Greater Freeport Partnership faces potential terminal budget cuts
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say